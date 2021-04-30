Zannie Glover And J Steele

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT has unveiled its new on-air lineup as PD ZANNIE GLOVER moves from afternoons to mornings as host of the MORNING BOUNCE. GLOVER remains in place as PD for WMGC and sister R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM).

J STEELE steps back into a fulltime hosting role with the afternoon show at WMGC. He's also taking on APD duties for WMGC and WDMK.

WMGC's MORNING BOUNCE gets a new fulltime producer as JONEL JASKA takes on that role in addition to his on-air position at sister station Rock WRIF.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/National Content and Dir./DETROIT Programming SCOTT JAMESON commented, "The energy of THE BOUNCE is infectious. DETROIT’s Throwback party station is positioned for strong growth with these key talent upgrades."

« see more Net News