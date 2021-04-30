Metcalfe

ROGERS National Format Dir./News and News CFTR-A (680 NEWS)/TORONTO News Dir. SCOTT METCALFE has retired.

METCALFE, who worked at CHAB-A/MOOSE JAW, SK and CHED-A/EDMONTON earlier in his career, was a reporter, news anchor, and, when the station flipped to Sports in 1992, Sports Dir./Exec. Producer at CJCL-A (590 THE FAN)/TORONTO; after that station's acquisition by ROGERS, METCALFE moved over to 680 NEWS in JUNE 2003 and added the national duties for ROGERS News stations in 2018.

After 45 years in radio, our leader, mentor and friend @Metcalfe680News is hanging up his microphone.



Scott has mentored thousands of broadcasters over the years. We are forever grateful for his kindness and empathy.



Congratulations on your retirement, Scott! #ThankYouScott pic.twitter.com/GrLlIHmiq4 — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) April 30, 2021

« see more Net News