Hatch (Photo: Jon-Paul Bruno)

SHANNAN HATCH has departed music publishing company FOURWARD MUSIC, LLC, where she had been President, based in NASHVILLE. HATCH joined the company, an offshoot of CEO WILL WARD’S talent management company FOURWARD, when it launched last fall (NET NEWS 9/23/20).

HATCH previously served as VP/Creative Services at performance rights organization SESAC, where she worked from 2002 until joining FOURWARD in 2020. She can be reached at hatchshannan@gmail.com.

