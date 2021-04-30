Coming in July

CHICAGO's popular WINDY CITY SMOKEOUT festival is back this year, and expanded to encompass a fourth day. The Country music and barbeque event will feature headliners BRETT ELDREDGE, DARIUS RUCKER, DIERKS BENTLEY and JON PARDI. New COVID requirements are in place for the festival, happening THURSDAY, JULY 8th through SUNDAY, JULY 11th at UNITED CENTER.

Also set to perform are CODY JOHNSON, MORGAN EVANS, RYAN HURD, RILEY GREEN, LAINEY WILSON, HAILEY WHITTERS and many more. See the full lineup and find more info here.

