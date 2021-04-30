Gutfreund

MAP360 COLLECTIVE, a full service promotional, advertising and public relations agency based in NEW YORK CITY. has hired RONNY GUTFREUND as VP/Marketing And Publicity effective immediately. GUTFREUND has been with BMG for 2+ years and had previous stops at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and WIND-UP RECORDS.

GUTFREUND is rejoining forces with former ELEKTRA colleague PETE ROSENBLUM, who is President of MAP360 COLLECTIVE, and Managing Partner NICK BRENER. In his new role at MAP360, RONNY will still be working with radio.

“I’m thrilled for this next chapter of my career, and couldn’t be happier to join forces with PETE, NICK and the great team they have over here."

Reach out to GUTFREUND at (917) 520-1104 or Ronny@map360co.com.

« see more Net News