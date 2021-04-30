Specials For AAPI Heritage Month

MAY is ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH, and SIRIUSXM is airing special programming to commemorate the occasion.

SIRIUSXM and 88RISING's 88RISING RADIO will offer specials throughout the month, including a series of interviews, "88RISING SPEAKERS," hosted by DOLLY LI; a spotlight on AAPI artists, "AAPI A-Z," airing twice per hour all month on the "DUMB EARLY" morning show and "SOSUPERSOUNDS" afternoon show; celebrity song dedications in middays, evenings, and weekends from RONNY CHIENG, ALI WONG, DANIEL DAE KIM, MXMTOON, BEABADOOBEE, and KANG DANIEL, among others; guest DJs on "HOUSE OF JADE" and "THERE THERE," including SOHMI, HOTEL GARUDA, GRYFFIN, PATLOK, TYSU, CHARLEE NGUYEN, LUV.LY, and EIIWUN; a special episode of "SOSUPERSOUNDS" with DJ SOSUPERSAM interviewing STEVE AOKI on MAY 25th at 5p (ET); and a special episode of JOEL KIM BOOSTER's "THE JOY F*CK CLUB" on MAY 6th with "SNL" cast member BOWEN YANG. SIRIUSXM sister PANDORA's "88 RISING RADIO ON PANDORA" mixtape will focus in MAY on Asian American artists, expanding to artists from around the world after that.

Streaming channel STEVE AOKI'S REMIX RADIO will feature DJ mixes from AAPI DJs all month, while DISNEY HITS will air a special episode of "THE EXTRA MAGIC HOUR" the week of MAY 17th highlighting AAPI HERITAGE MONTH.

Progressive News-Talk SIRIUSXM PROGRESS' "PASS THE MIC" series will be devoted to underrepresented AAPI voices for the last weekend in MAY. DOCTOR RADIO will feature health care coverage specific to the AAPI community all month, and will focus the MAY 10th edition of "HEALTH EQUITY NOW" on AAPI healthcare issues. Several SIRIUSXM Sports channels will air features on AAPI sports figures.

Comedy channels RAW DOG COMEDY, COMEDY CENTRAL RADIO, and LAUGH USA will include blocks of standup from AAPI comedians including RONNY CHIENG, JO KOY, APARNA NANCHERLA, and RUSSELL PETERS. STITCHER's EARWOLF comedy podcast network will feature comic JENNY YANG and chef KATSUJI TANABE on the "SPANISH AQUI PRESENTS" podcast.

« see more Net News