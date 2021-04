New Video Out 4/30

In MARCH, H.E.R. and TAUREN WELLS released the “Hope Mix” of “Hold Us Together,” originally recorded by H.E.R. for the soundtrack of the DISNEY+ film Safety. On FRIDAY, APRIL 30th the video for “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” debuted.

The song shares the message of hope and encourages listeners to hold on through difficult times. You can watch the video here.

