Travis Scott (Photo: Hurricane Hank/Shutterstock.com)



Multi-Platinum Hip Hop artist TRAVIS SCOTT announced TODAY (4/30) ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL will return this coming fall on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at NRG PARK in HOUSTON, TX. The third annual music festival is expanding to two days this year due to overwhelming demand as well as rave reviews around the festival’s incredibly curated lineup personally selected by SCOTT.

This year's festivities have a new theme “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe." The critically-acclaimed rapper is looking to once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of HOUSTON. Every detail of ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL is an extension of SCOTT’s personal creativity and unique vision, truly making ASTROWORLD a festival like no other.

SCOTT is also now confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer as he prepares for the forthcoming release of his highly-anticipated new album, UTOPIA. The full music lineup will be revealed at a later date closer to the festival. Tickets for the event go on sale WEDNESDAY (5/5) at 10a (CT).

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, CACTUS JACK FOUNDATION. Founded by SCOTT, the nonprofit organization looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.

Watch the official trailer for ASTROWORLD FEST 2021.

