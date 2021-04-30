-
Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones Inks Renewal For Weekend Hosting At ESPN Radio
KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO founder and ESPN RADIO "GAMEDAY" SATURDAY co-host MATT JONES has inked a renewal with ESPN RADIO.
JONES tweeted that he will continue to host ESPN shows on a part-time basis and will continue to host KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO for iHEARTMEDIA.
Some personal news:— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 30, 2021
I signed a deal today with ESPN Radio to continue doing shows with them on a part-time basis. I will still be doing KSR and all my work here in Kentucky with IHeart but it will expand my ability to do more with ESPN Radio as well
I am very excited to continue working with @MedcalfByESPN @JoeFortenbaugh and all the folks behind the scenes at ESPN. They are great to work with— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 30, 2021
Thanks to both iHeart Radio and ESPN for believing in me. I could have never imagined this would be my life. It’s a dream come true
Also big thanks to @danorlovsky7 and @geoffschwartz who were two of my early co-hosts at ESPN and are both awesome talents and friends.— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 30, 2021
Both of them made it seem like I actually knew the NFL much more than I actually did ?