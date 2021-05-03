Celebrating 40 Years Of 'Month Of Mayhem'

FOOTHILL COLLEGE Variety KFJC/LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA is celebrating the 40th anniversary edition of the "Month of MAYHEM," a tradition dating back to 1981. Beginning SATURDAY, which the station is terming "MAYHEM 1st," the station began airing over 45 specials created by KFJC volunteers, including a rebroadcast of the first MAYHEM special from 1981 and the debut of KFJC’s radio drama troupe, THE PANDEMIC PLAYERS.

The 1981 MAYHEM special consisted of a ten-hour FRANK ZAPPA marathon, "NO COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL: THE FRANK ZAPPA SPECIAL," which led to further MAYHEM specials over the years. The rebroadcast of the first installment included an interview with one of the show's producers, ALEX PANTAGES. Additional specials cover musicians from J DILLA to LORETTA LYNN, record labels, genres, and various themes. A live improvisation workshop from duo B. EXPERIMENTAL BAND will air on MAY 23rd, featuring an 18-piece ensemble.

The month will also feature the debut of the station's PANDEMIC PLAYERS, performing vintage and new scripts throughout the month.

