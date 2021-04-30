Sold

CENTENNIAL LICENSING II, LLC is selling Hot AC simulcast WINC-F/BERRYVILLE, VA-WZFC/STRASBURG, VA to METRO RADIO, INC. for $225,000. The stations assumed the WINC brand and format when CENTENNIAL sold off the bigger-signal former WINC-F/WINCHESTER, VA (now WAIW) to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION late last year.

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has requested a Silent STA for K215FJ/CARSON CITY, NV due to losing its lease at its licensed location.

THEDOVE MEDIA, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for K300BE/ASHLAND, OR while it constructs new facilities in the wake of last year's Almeda Fire.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W272DD/FAYETTEVILLE, NC to COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. for $50,000.

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. has closed on the sale of Country WMIR (CAROLINA COUNTRY 93.9)/CONWAY-MYRTLE BEACH, SC to STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC for $500,000.

And JAY BUNYARD's HOG RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of KUOA-A/SILOAM SPRINGS, AR to JESUS GABRIEL HERNANDEZ's MAXX MEDIA RADIO, LLC for $50,000.

