Veteran on-air personality DENNIS "THE MENACE' SCHEYER will broadcast the 1,000th episode of "The MENACE's Attic: Six Decades Of Rock 'n' Roll By Theme," as a two-hour special on all of its stations worldwide.

DTM had his first professional radio show in ninth grade – “The Top 25 Countdown” broadcast on HOMECAST 55 in MORISEY, N.Y., a local station in the bedroom community 30 miles north of NEW YORK CITY. Since then he’s racked up 50 years on the air at WCDB/ALBANY, NY, WJNO/WEST PALM BEACH, FL, WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON, KVYN/NAPA, CA, KUSF/SAN FRANCISCO and his current DTM RADIO NETWORKS, including flagship PACIFICA FOUNDATION Alternative KBUU-LP/MAILBU, where also serves as the station’s Music Director.

“The Menace’s Attic” was one of two shows DTM created after leaving his last on-air stint at KVYN due to a format change that left him no passion for the music he was playing. He approached non-comm KUSF/SAN FRANCISCO PD LISA YIMM, offering to pay for his airtime in return for 100% freedom to create shows he eventually planned to syndicate. She offered him a prime FRIDAY night 9P slot and DTM created the show and a template for a artist conversation/new music show that premiered two years later.

On the way to its 1000th episode, “The Menace’s Attic” has weathered the sale of KUSF, and moved on to the signals of stations including KUKQ/PHOENIX, KEGR/WASILIA, AK and WFNX/BOSTON.

The show is broadcast from “The Menace Studio” located in a mid-century modern house in the HOLLYWOOD HILLS that was the place where ROGER LINN invented the LINN DRUM.

DTM says he has every intention of continuing “The Menace’s Attic” through Episode 2000 and beyond. His other syndicated show “Just Another Menace SUNDAY” his now closing in on the same milestone.

Commented DENNIS, “Fact is, I still have a lot to do and am lucky enough to keep radio relevant and live as the industry continues to revert to voice-tracked non-local programming. If it stops becoming fun, I’ll stop. But I don’t see that happening until I’m on Heaven101 which I’m sure will allow me the same freedom my syndicated stations do now."

