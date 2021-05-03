And The Winner Is ...

NORDISTA FREEZE was crowned the winner of the 2021 LIGHTING 100 MUSIC MAYHEM contest conducted by TUNED IN Triple A WRLT/NASHVILLE. The finale took place on THURSDAY, APRIL 29th with a special streamed event featuring the four finalists.

The other finalists were EMILY HACKETT, PHILLIP-MICHAEL SCALES and LOMBARDY.

FREEZE will get:

* Heavy rotation in LIGHTNING 100 for 12 weeks

* Advertising package on LIGHTNING 100 valued at $3,200

* A performance slot at THIRD AND LINDSLEY with a live broadcast on LIGHTNING 100

* $500 credit towards legal advice from WHISKEY GHOST ENTERTAINMENT LAW

* $300 gift card to GRUHN GUITARS

* A pair of ADAM AUDIO A7X monitors —

* 10 hours of production, song development, mixing, and mastering from BASEMENT 3 PRODUCTIONS

* 3 days with an engineer at EAST NASHVILLE recording studio, FORTY-ONE FIFTEEN

* 6-month Red6 membership to RIDENOUR REHEARSAL STUDIOS

* 7 days of rentals from NASHVILLE IN-EAR RENTALS

* $500 Gift Certificate from RUNWAY AUDIO

