CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPLW & WWPL (PULSE-FM 96.9/102.5)/RALEIGH has hired MATT JOHNSON as its new PD, coming from iHEARTMEDIA the PD post at Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7)/ST. LOUIS. JOHNSON replaces JUD HUESSLER who was PD/afternoons until he moved t COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Top 40 WAPE (THE BIG APE)/JACKSONVILLE, FL as Dir./Branding & Programming (NET NEWS 3/25).

CURTIS MEDIA SVP & WPLW GM DAVID STUCKEY commented, “MATT’s success in the format and experience leading stations in locally owned companies made him the ideal candidate. I can’t wait to hear him on the air and see him lead our live and local staff of broadcasters to continued success.”

JOHNSON commented, “I’m excited to make great radio with TRIP SAVERY, DAVID STUCKEY, and the entire team at CURTIS MEDIA GROUP. Any company that prioritizes its clients and listeners is sure to have a true and lasting positive impact on the local community and I share that vision.”

Prior to his time at KSLZ, JOHNSON's past experience includes KUDD/SALT LAKE CITY, WDKF/DAYTON and WXKB/FT. MYERS.

