Al Moinet In 1978 In The A&M 15th Anniversary Year Book

Many in the radio and music industry are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the true greats of music promotion, AL MOINET who passed away this past FRIDAY (4/30). He'd suffered for many years with PARKINSON's DISEASE and handled it with class and dignity.

A veteran of the national promotion teams serving as VP/Promotion at A&M RECORDS, CHARISMA RECORDS and VIRGIN RECORDS, AL's unique style and passion for the music endeared him to many of his record label peers and his many friends at radio over a long and wonderful career.

PALMESE ENTERTAINMENT President RICHARD PALMESE told ALL ACCESS, "I was blessed to be friends with AL for over 40 years. His extraordinary spirit and kindness inspired so many of us. He loved sports, movies, cars and of course every song released on A&M RECORDS. He was a man of great faith and there is no doubt he is now in heaven. Most of all he adored his loving wife LINDA who was with him always, comforting and caring. His dog BERNIE also brought him great joy. I will miss AL and treasure our memories."

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, "I first met AL on the phone in 1973 when he was promoting me from LOS ANGELES on some song by THE CARPENTERS that wasn't making it. It was a brick. I was the MD at WFIL/PHILADELPHIA and AL sounded a little scary ... a little like a gangster on the phone with his gruff voice and a heavy NEW ORLEANS accent ... and he was pushy -- he was not going to let me off the line until I said yes.

"10 minutes into this call AL asked me, 'What do I need to do to get you to play this? Do I need to come out there and see you?' ... I gulped! And he then added, 'Lemme fly out there. Do I need to take you to dinner?' I laughed. We were always great friends thereafter, always took his calls -- and I didn't play the song and he didn't fly out to make it happen. Rest In Peace, AL!"

RAMP Partner STEVE RESNIK told ALL ACCESS, "In 1976, A&M had to replace CHARLIE MINOR who was joining me at ABC/DUNHILL RECORDS. The choice was not an easy one as they had to replace one of the very best promo persons ever

in CHARLIE. They went with AL and we all know they made the right choice. He was loved by radio folks, artists and everyone he worked with. He will be missed."

WHAT'S IN-STORE Partner BOB CATANIA noted, “I was saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, AL MOINET, on FRIDAY but so glad that I had a chance to talk with him just a couple of weeks ago. We had a wide ranging talk about a lot of things (movies; sports; the state of the biz) and it was like talking to the AL of old … I’m glad I will have this memory to cherish.

"I knew AL for many years before we finally worked together at CHARISMA. We had a couple of #1 hits with MAXI PRIEST and RIGHT SAID FRED. The staff loved AL … radio adored him … and he loved working with everyone. For a short guy he had a bigger than life personality the likes we rarely see. He will be dearly missed by his wife LINDA and all of us who loved him."

AL is survived by his dear wife LINDA, his family and thousands of friends. A celebration of AL's life will be scheduled in the near future.

Donations to THE MICHAEL J. FOX FOUNDATION FOR PARKINSON' RESEARCH in AL's memory are welcomed, here.

