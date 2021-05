Lynn Davis Hanging Up The Headphones

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS Classic Rock WYFM (Y-103)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH Midday personality LYNN DAVIS is retiring from radio after 31 years. DAVIS started at Y-103 in 1990 doing morning news and eventually moved to middays, where she remained until FRIDAY, APRIL 30TH, her final day on the air.

Check out the WKBN-TV YOUNGSTOWN feature on DAVIS here.



