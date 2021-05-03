The latest PUBRADIO MUSIC DISCOVERY blog shows how public radio ratings are exploding.

Within the past year,, KUTX/AUSTIN, TX, KEXP/SEATTLE WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and WFUV/NEW YORK have joined longtime leader KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS near the top of their market ratings.

KEXP/SEATTLE exploded in the past year and its share has doubled since DECEMBER. KUTX/AUSTIN is now sixth with a 4.4 share in MARCH (4.6 in FEBRUARY), and has been on a consistent ratings roll for well over a year. WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has been on a slow, steady ratings climb, and sometimes a rollercoaster, for many years. They jumped up to a 2.3 Share in the Holiday 2020 period vs. Soliday 2019 when they had a 1.0 Share. Today in MARCH, they sit at a 2.6 share, good for 13th in the market.

WFUV/NEW YORK hovered around a .5 share for years, started seeing its share grow in 2019, broke a 1.0 share for the first time in MARCH 2020, and by JUNE 2020 had a 1.4 share 6+ and a 2.3 Share A25-54. KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS

has been extremely consistent and near the top of the local ratings for many years. They have been above a 3.0 share 6+ for years and their most recent high-water mark was a 5.0 share 6+ in JUNE 2020.



What do they have in common? Great program directors, and great organizations from top to bottom. None of them cater to the lowest common denominators and they don’t play the ratings game. Go figure. Maybe there is hope for all of us.

