Mentoring & Inspiring Women In Radio

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO is now a 501(c)(3) charitable entity. The volunteer organization consists of top-level female radio professionals who use their experience, influence, and resources to help other women in radio develop management and leadership skills.



The benefits of this IRS structure include additional sponsorship options that will aid in expanding MIW’s reach, enhance mentoring opportunities and magnify MIW’s mission of strengthening radio’s next generation of female leadership.



The MIWs have dedicated the past 20 years to this vision. Since its inception, the organization has published an annual GENDER ANALYSIS STUDY that tracks percentages of women placed in senior management roles. Additionally, MIW presents educational panels and networking opportunities at radio broadcasting conferences and collaborates with other industry groups aligned with furthering women’s careers in radio. This 501(c)(3) status provides a framework to support all of these MIW efforts in perpetuity.



MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, "Today’s announcement is the culmination of one of MIW’s most ambitious long-range goals. It could not have been done without the leadership of our Board Treasurer, VALERIE BLACKBURN, and the pro bono work of FOSTER GARVEY PC, we are indebted to them both. We are equally grateful to so many who volunteered their time and expertise to MIW, from the very beginning of the MIW GROUP in 2000, to those in subsequent years whose participation ensured the continuation of our organization. Each of these women, and men, along with our generous and loyal corporate sponsors, represents a unique and important brick in the MIW foundation.”

“The topic of becoming an official non-profit has been on the table for years," added BLACKBURN. “It’s exciting to see MIW move to solidify not only our cause but our future by taking this next big leap.”

