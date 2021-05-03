Wright

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has appointed NIKE VP/Global Men's Footwear Lifestyle Product KRIS WRIGHT to its Board of Directors.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We are incredibly excited and honored to have KRIS join the LIVEXLIVE Board. We look forward to leveraging his broad experience and expertise in global marketing and branding of consumer facing products. I speak for our entire board in welcoming KRIS to LIVEXLIVE."

WRIGHT said, "I'm beyond excited to join the LIVEXLIVE family as a member of their Board of Directors. It's a blessing to have spent my 20+ years leveraging my passion for sport, music and culture in the consumer product goods industry and to be tapped to join my first public board where I'm able to harness the same passions to add value to LIVEXLIVE Enterprise."

