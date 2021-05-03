Viken (Photo: WCCO/Audacy)

HOWARD VIKEN, who hosted shows on WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL for 39 years, died SATURDAY (5/1) at 97.

After brief stints at KEYD-A/MINNEAPOLIS and WEBC-A/DULUTH, VIKEN joined WCCO in 1950 and retired in 1989; in between, he first served as a morning staff announcer, then hosted afternoons as "Mister Nobody" and, finally, moved to mornings in 1957 along with service as Music Director. His show was credited with being instrumental in the success of BOB NEWHART's debut album.

After retiring from WCCO, VIKEN hosted at KLBB-A through 1994.

