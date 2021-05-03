Erika Jeanine

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WAOA (107.1 WA1A)/MELBOURNE, FL taps ERIKA JEANINE yo join the regionally syndicated morning radio show ZAZZA MORNINGS as Co-Host. JEANINE was previously on-air at WXXL/ORLANDO.

ZAZZA said, “ERIKA brings a passion for radio and knowledge of pop culture and social media to ZAZZA MORNINGS, and I’m excited to have her on the team. She also brings fun and energy that the audience will love and relate to, and she will be an asset in growing the show. Plus, it’s been a long 394 days of talking to myself. But who’s counting?”

JEANINE commented, “What excites me the most about this opportunity is that I not only get to work on being a great co-host to TONY, but I also get to show my abilities as a Promotions Director. Being able to do both really keeps me on my toes! I feel like this is my big break. Also, who doesn't love the beach?! Being in MELBOURNE, I get to explore a city I'm not too familiar with, as well as get my tan on."

