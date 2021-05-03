New Album Drops June 4th

On FRIDAY (4/30), Capitol/CMG recording artist RILEY CLEMMONS announced that her second album, Godsend, is releasing on (6/4). The 21-year-old tackles many feelings and emotions that come entering a new stage in life. Along with the new album, CLEMMONS launched a custom line of Godsend themed merchandise.



CLEMMONS shared, “As I was writing this record, there was never a plan to create anything but honest music, born from hurting, growing, and healing,” shares Riley. “I collected these songs much like I collected every experience I found myself in over the last few years. The music that ultimately created the record tells the stories of my highest and lowest thoughts and emotions with the common thread that maybe ‘every broken place I’ve been was a Godsend.’ My hope is that anyone who listens can find themselves in these melodies and be reminded that the pain, healing, and joy we experience is so much more common and unifying than we could ever imagine.”

