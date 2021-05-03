New show debuts tomorrow

MERCURY NASHVILLE’s MADDIE & TAE will launch a new show, “MOOD RING RADIO,” on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY TOMORROW (5/4) at 3p (CT). On the weekly program, the duo will have “open, honest conversations on the life events they are experiencing together, and individually, as they soundtrack the emotions that come with them,” according to a press release.

On the premiere episode, they will share the story behind current single “Woman You Got,” answer fan questions and play their favorite “mood boost” song pick of the week, as well as other current favorite songs from multiple genres of music, including tracks by HAILEY WHITTERS, JORDAN DAVIS, NICK JONAS, SILK SONIC, LAUV, LAINEY WILSON and others. Listen here.

« see more Net News