June 9 Debut

iHEARTMEDIA and PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES are co-producing an iHEARTRADIO ORIGINAL PODCAST, "BE ANTIRACIST WITH IBRAM X. KENDI," hosted by the Founding Director of the BOSTON UNIVERSITY CENTER for ANTIRACIST RESEARCH. The first episode of the ten-episode series airs JUNE 9th and is the first co-production under the two-year deal between MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG's PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES and iHEARTMEDIA.

KENDI said, "After a year that laid bare the pervasive racial inequity that continues to plague our nation, we must continue the difficult but necessary conversations that will allow us to imagine and erect a truly antiracist society. I look forward to exploring these topics with guests whose work I deeply admire and digging deep with them and with listeners."

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON added, "BE ANTIRACIST WITH IBRAM X. KENDI will bring DR. KENDI’s essential insights to millions of listeners around the world. The show speaks to many of the deeply-rooted issues the past year has brought to light and enables listeners to benefit from the perspectives of some truly unparalleled guests."

PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES CEO JACOB WEISBERG said, "PUSHKIN is thrilled to help DR. KENDI expand the conversation his books have ignited. We hope the show will empower listeners to effect change in their own communities and beyond."

