KEY NETWORKS syndicated "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" host BILL O'REILLY will publish the tenth book in his "KILLING" series co-written with MARTIN DUGARD TOMORROW (5/4). "Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" is being published by ST. MARTIN'S PRESS.

The new book looks at the history of organized crime in the UNITED STATES in the 20th Century, from the 1930s through the 1980s. The "KILLING" series has generated several bestsellers and claims over 18 million copies sold worldwide.

