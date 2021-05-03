Q1 Earnings

UNIVISION, who recently announced intent to merge content assets with GRUPO TELEVISA (Net News 4/13), has reported preliminary Q1 data. UNIVISION estimated net revenue of $634 million is a dip of approximately 4% from Q1 of 2020.

The decrease is from lower non-advertising revenues of approximately 12% partially offset by a 4% increase in ad revenue. UNIVISION's estimated adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (Adjusted OIBDA) is approximately $252 million, up 0.4% from the same period in 2020.

