Top 10

PROGRESSIVE moved up to the top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for APRIL 26-MAY 2, with last week's leader INDEED dropping to third and BABBEL up from fifth to second. Once again, promos for iHEARTMEDIA entities took several spots in the top 10, four this week with three debuts, promos for the VAX LIVE concert and two podcasts, MONEY REHAB WITH NICOLE LAPIN and CAMP HELL ANNEEWAKEE, on the list.

The top 10:

PROGRESSIVE (#2 last week; 49770 instances) BABBEL (#5; 48166) INDEED (#1; 46556) iHEARTRADIO (46141) VAX LIVE PROMOS (--; 46067) MONEY REHAB WITH NICOLE LAPIN PODCAST (--; 45116) ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 39373) GEICO (#8; 34977) CAMP HELL ANNEEWAKEE PODCAST (--; 27548) TACO BELL (#12; 25211)

