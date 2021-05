Jay-Z (Photo: Sky Cinema / Shutterstock.com)

Hip Hop artist and entrepreneur JAY-Z has closed his sale of streaming service TIDAL to SQUARE for $350 million. SQUARE is a financial services company owned by TWITTER co-founder JACK DORSEY. The sale was originally made public in MARCH at a price of $297 million.

The NEW YORK POST has more here.

