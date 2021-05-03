Home Of The Ports

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KWSX-A (FOX SPORTS AM 1280)/STOCKTON, CA has renewed its deal to air STOCKTON PORTS minor league baseball for the 2021 season.

“We are happy to have the STOCKTON PORTS back on our local airwaves,” said PD MIKE MURRAY. “After a year without minor league baseball, it will be great to have AMERICA’s game back on the air.”

“The PORTS are excited to partner with FOX SPORTS AM 1280 to air all 120 of our games in 2021,” said PORTS Assistant GM LUKE JOHNSON. “We are excited for our return to baseball and for fans to hear our games live on the airwaves.”

The PORTS are the OAKLAND ATHLETICS' affiliate in the LOW-A WEST league, moving this year from the old Class A-Advanced CALIFORNIA LEAGUE in the overhaul of minor league baseball.

