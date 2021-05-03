Audacy Deal

AUDACY has signed DNA test firm GENOMIND to a multiplatform sponsorship deal that includes sponsorships on 15 stations across eight markets -- BALTIMORE, DALLAS, HOUSTON, LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA, SAN DIEGO, and WASHINGTON -- promoting GENOMIND's Mental Health Map DNA test product. GENOMIND will also sponsor AUDACY's "I'M LISTENING DAILY CAPSULES" PSA feature and the annual "I'M LISTENING" mental health special airing across AUDACY radio stations in SEPTEMBER. AUDACY will provide GENOMIND DNA tests as an employee benefit as well.

“Mental health awareness is a major area of focus for us and a crucial pillar of our companywide social impact platform, and we’re excited to further activate our commitment through this partnership with GENOMIND,” said AUDACY VP/Social Impact SARAH HARRIS. “We recognize our significant influence and welcome the opportunity to use our voice, coupled with GENOMIND’s mental health expertise, innovations and technology, to help improve and save lives and continue our shared mission of ending the stigma of talking about mental health.”



“GENOMIND works to help all of us understand our personal mental health wiring and give people new insights and tools to manage and promote personalized mental health and wellness,” said GENOMIND Pres. KIP OLMSTEAD. “Our partnership with AUDACY scales our work allowing us to bring new mental health solutions to millions of Americans who may be suffering in silence or unsure of how to get started. AUDACY’s leadership in mental health is impressive and we are thrilled to find such a progressive and purpose-driven partner.”

