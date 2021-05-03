Delilah Buys

POST ROCK COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Oldies KDUN-A/REEDSPORT, OR to syndicated host DELILAH RENE's BIG SHOES PRODUCTIONS, INC. for $60,000. DELILAH began her career at KDUN in the mid-1970s while still in junior high school.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO BY GRACE, INC. is selling K245CH/GRANGEVILLE, ID to NELLY BROADCASTING IDAHO, LLC for $29,767.74. The primary station is the buyer's Classic Hits KORT-A (ALL HITS 96.9)/GRANGEVILLE, ID. RADIO BY GRACE is also selling K221FW/LEWISTON, ID to NELLY BROADCASTING, LLC for $14,841.80. The primary station is the buyer's Classic Country KZBG-HD3 (92.1 HANK FM)/LAPWAI-LEWISTON, ID.

NEW HEIGHTS COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling K284AL/HALEIWA, HI to HOCHMAN HAWAII TWO, INC. for $60,000 ($2,000 down, $58,000 in a promissory note). The primary station is listed as the buyer's Oldies KORL-F/WAIANAE-HONOLULU.

The LOS ANGELES ANGELS' LAA 1, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KLAA-A (AM830)/ORANGE-LOS ANGELES with "substantially reduced power" at night (5,000 watts) using the daytime nondirectional antenna due to theft by copper thieves of power cables.

ROONEY MOON BROADCASTING INC. has filed for an STA to operate KSEL-A/PORTALES, NM with reduced power of 400 watts due to wind damage to the antenna.

HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of K229DD/SAN FRANCISCO to PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $300,000. The primary station is Chinese KVTO-A/BERKELEY-SAN FRANCISCO.

And BENSON-DUNN BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Country WPYB-A/BENSON, NC to MCLAMB BROADCASTING for $190,000.

« see more Net News