JUSTIN SPEARS and ALI FARHANG have returned to LOTUS Sports KFFN-A-K285DL (104.9/1490 ESPN TUCSON)/TUCSON for afternoons 3-6p (MT) after a year

GM DEBBIE WAGNER said, "ARIZONA LOTUS CORP. is excited to bring the SPEARS & ALI live show back to ESPN TUCSON afternoon drive with a local perspective. They will give SOUTHERN ARIZONA listeners the same compelling sports talk, interviews, and local sports viewpoint on TUCSON's strongest sports talk station."

PD LARRY MAC said, “Very happy to have JUSTIN SPEARS and ALI FARHANG return toafternoons on ESPN TUCSON. We're looking forward to having a local SPORTS TALK SHOW back on the air! These two guys will bring their expertise, knowledge, and passion for ARIZONA sports back to TUCSON radio! I look forward to hearing the conversation, the opinions, and the arguments! SPEARS & ALI will bring compelling local sports talk back to afternoon radio here in the Old Pueblo."

SPEARS, a writer for the ARIZONA DAILY STAR, said, "I've been fortunate to call TUCSON home my entire life, and to return to the ESPN TUCSON airwaves during the afternoons in my hometown is a dream come true. It was a dream three years when I first hosted the show, and it still holds true today. We're back, baby!"

FARHANG, an attorney as well as a high school football coach, added, "It's game time in TUCSON! Ecstatic to be back on ESPN TUCSON with my guy SPEARS. We’re coming back better and stronger than ever!”

