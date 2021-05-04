Nina D

Market veteran NINA D has signed on to return for middays at RIVIERA BROADCATING Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9)/PHOENIX. She jumped right in on MONDAY (5/3), replacing RON GERONIMO (aka PD RON PRICE) on the air. PRICE has taken himself off the air to focus on his programming and operational duties and tells ALL ACCESS that he'll continue to do fill-ins and is available to come off the bench as needed.

In addition to her previous stint at KMVA, she was most recently doing afternoons for crosstown AUDACY Country KMLE, departing from there last NOVEMBER when the then-ENTERCOM staff trimming took place. She had joined KMLE from KMVA in 2012, and is now back where she got her start.

An excited NINA D said, "Pres./CEO JEFF TRUMPER and RON PRICE shared their plans for HOT 97.5 & 103.9 with me and I was instantly on board. Their commitment to more positively impacting the community and to deliver more quality programming got me excited about radio again! Plus, to be back at the station that first brought me to the Valley over a decade ago feels like a dream. I’m grateful I get to be on a station I love, in the city I love with the listeners I love. Let’s do this PHOENIX!”

TRUMPER added “I worked with NINA when she first arrived in PHOENIX years ago. She has developed into a premier air personality that has strong and meaningful bonds with her audience both on-air and in her social media platforms. We are thrilled to have NINA join RIVIERA BROADCASTING and, specifically, HOT 97.5 & 103.9."

The new lineup is: mainstays THE JUBAL SHOW in morning drive, Ms. D in middays with ROBIN NASH continuing to handle afternoons.

« back to Net News