Caroline Beasley

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP has released operating results for the three-month period ended MARCH 31st.

The company noted, "Net revenue during the three months ended MARCH 31, 2021 reflects a year-over-year decrease in commercial advertising revenue and a lack of non-traditional revenue ('NTR') and event revenue primarily related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to lower cyclical political advertising revenue, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in digital revenue."

BEASLEY reported an operating loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to an operating loss of $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, which included a $6.8 million non-cash impairment charge in the first quarter of 2020 resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the first quarter of 2021 had lower corporate and operating expenses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense, and $1.1 million in other operating expenses.

The company reported a net loss attributable to BBGI stockholders of $10.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the three months ended MARCH 31st, 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to BBGI stockholders of $8.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the three months ended MARCH 31st, 2020.

CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, “BEASLEY reported 2021 first quarter financial results consistent with the expectations we outlined when we reported the 2020 fourth quarter, as our strong revenue growth in the first two months of the comparable 2020 period, prior to the onset of the pandemic, created a difficult year-over-year comparison. Though we continued to experience challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter, I am pleased to report that we began to see a strong recovery. As a result, we expect Beasley to return to top-line revenue growth beginning in the second quarter of 2021."

