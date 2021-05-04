Home Of The Pigs

Minor league baseball's LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS have struck a deal with CUMULUS Sports WEEX-A-WTKZ-A-W234AX (FOX SPORTS RADIO 12301320 & 94.7 FM)/ALLENTOWN-EASTON to continue to air game broadcasts for the TRIPLE-A EAST affiliate of the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES.

“CUMULUS RADIO has been an outstanding partner with the LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS for many years,” said IRONPIGS Pres./GM KURT LANDES. “IRONPIGS fans will enjoy listening to IRONPIGS baseball for another season on the premier sports station in the LEHIGH VALLEY. It’ll be a bonus that not only will IRONPIGS games be heard on the AM dial, but a new FM dial as well.”

“We are very excited to bring IRONPIGS Baseball once again to the LEHIGH VALLEY and to now be able to broadcast the games on our new FM signal on 94.7FM in ALLENTOWN,” added station PD TOM FALLON.

