Answer

LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS has filed its answer to WESTWOOD ONE's lawsuit for patent infringement over LRN's voicetracking system (NET NEWS 5/2), denying every allegation in WESTWOOD ONE's complaint.

LRN's answer, filed in U.S. DISTRICT COURT in FORT WAYNE, IN, denies infringing the patents and adds affirmative defenses like failure to state a claim, invalidity of the patents, and estoppel. LRN is seeking a jury trial in the case, in which WESTWOOD ONE alleges that LRN violated WESTWOOD ONE's patents for its voicetracking system by offering the similar "Radio Velocity Control" hardware and software platform and targeted former WESTWOOD ONE employees for hiring in order to sell the product to lure customers away from WESTWOOD ONE.

