PROMOSUITE taps P'POOL MEDIA, owned and operated by RANDI P'POOL, as their marketing agency.

"We're very excited to welcome RANDI to the PROMOSUITE family," said CEO ROCCO MACRI. "As PROMOSUITE has continued to grow exponentially, we knew we needed to find a marketing force that would match our vision, energy and drive. Our CRO RACHEL FIELD has long been an admirer of RANDI's work and industry insights. She encouraged me to get to know her and it soon became clear that P'POOL MEDIA was the perfect choice for our marketing efforts."

P'POOL has over 20 years in the broadcast and media industry, including her most recent position as VP/Marketing for ALPHA MEDIA. P'POOL also serves as a volunteer of the MENTORING INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO group.

