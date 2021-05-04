Q1 Results

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP first quarter net revenue rose 2% year-to-year to $1.1 billion, with net income up 26.3% to $199.2 billion. Results for the company's only radio property, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO, are not disclosed in the company's financial releases.

Chairman/CEO PERRY A. SOOK said, “NEXSTAR generated record first quarter financial results across key financial and cash flow metrics, outperforming consensus expectations and marking continued operating momentum and an exceptionally strong start to the year. Record first quarter net revenue reflects double-digit growth in digital and distribution revenue and Nexstar’s ability to drive recovery in core advertising, which more than offset the year-over-year reduction in political spending ... Overall, our record first quarter results continue to highlight the strength of our assets and operations, the resiliency of our business model, and the value of our enterprise-wide focus on managing operations for current and future cash flow. With operating momentum continuing in the second quarter across our businesses, we expect to generate year-over-year growth across all of our non-political revenue sources throughout 2021, as the vaccine rollout progresses and economic conditions continue to improve. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to meet or exceed our pro-forma average annual free cash flow guidance of approximately $1.27 billion over the 2021/2022 cycle."

