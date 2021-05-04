Wanna Sell?

WATERLOO MEDIA has an opportunity for an experienced media sales professional to join their team.

"Our Account Executives work closely with local ad agencies, marketing officers and business owners to create and implement advertising and marketing campaigns. You will represent a media portfolio that includes radio, event and digital assets. The ideal candidate has agency experience, thrives at developing new business and creates solutions that provide results."

If you are interested in the position, please submit a resume to waterloomedia.com/jobs/.

« see more Net News