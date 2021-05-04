Hiring

AUDACY is looking to hire two seasoned promotions professionals for its Promotions and Experiences team. These individuals will manage promotional partnerships with concert partners, live performance venues, and live events across the company’s portfolio of brands. These positions are full-time, and report to SVP/Promotions + Experiences CHAD FITZSIMMONS.

Job descriptions:

Promotion Director, Concerts & Experiences

Promotion Manager, Concerts & Experiences

« see more Net News