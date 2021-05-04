Local Man Comments On Sports

AUDACY Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH has signed former major league infielder and local product NEIL WALKER as a weekly guest on "THE FAN MORNING SHOW." WALKER will appear with COLIN DUNLAP and CHRIS MACK on MONDAY mornings at 9a (ET) starting MAY 10th.



“NEIL WALKER will forever be beloved in PITTSBURGH -- the local kid who led the PIRATES to the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years… you can’t write a story any better than that,” said SVPMarket Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “We are thrilled to have him join the FAN family to talk PITTSBURGH sports and share his stories every MONDAY.”



“Talking PITTSBURGH sports is something I love to do,” said WALKER. “I couldn’t be more excited to do that every week on THE FAN with the greatest fans in our city.”

« see more Net News