The Infinite Dial 2021 Canada To Be Unveiled In Webinar Next Week
EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL will unveil THE INFINITE DIAL 2021 CANADA in a webinar on MAY 13th at 2p (ET).
EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and TRITON SVP/Publisher Development STEPHANIE DONOVAN will present the latest data from the ongoing study of consumer digital preferences and behaviors. This year's edition is the fourth Canadian study in the series.
