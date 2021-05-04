Coming May 13th

EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL will unveil THE INFINITE DIAL 2021 CANADA in a webinar on MAY 13th at 2p (ET).

EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and TRITON SVP/Publisher Development STEPHANIE DONOVAN will present the latest data from the ongoing study of consumer digital preferences and behaviors. This year's edition is the fourth Canadian study in the series.

Register by clicking here.

