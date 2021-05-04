May 10th Debut

SOMETHIN' ELSE and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT are debuting a new podcast from model LEOMIE ANDERSON.

“ROLE MODEL,” an interview series, will bow MAY 10th and post new episodes on TUESDAYS. Among the guests lined up are WINNIE HARLOW (on the debut episode), SLICK WOODS, DASCHA POLANCO, JOURDAN DUNN, JESSAMYN STANLEY, and MUNROE BERGDORF.



A trailer has been posted in advance of the debut.

