P!NK (Photo: Andrew MacPherson)

P!NK will be receiving the ICON AWARD at the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMA). DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC jointly made the announcement. The three-time BBMA winner will also perform at the awards event. The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS will be hosted by NICK JONAS and aired on NBC from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, MAY 23.

In a release, P!NK commented, "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS ICON AWARD is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like CHER, GARTH BROOKS, JANET JACKSON and STEVIE WONDER. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

« see more Net News