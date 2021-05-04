Mistress Carrie Rocking Boston Area Again

CUMULUS Classic Rock WWFX (100 FM THE PIKE)/WORCESTER, MA has hired former WAAF/BOSTON Rock Radio personality MISTRESS CARRIE for afternoons starting MONDAY, MAY 10th. She'll be joining former WAAF personality MIKE HSU who joined WWFX for Mornings in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/22/21).

CUMULUS BOSTON/WORCESTER/NEW LONDON Regional VP/Market Manager BOB GOODELL said, “We are thrilled to welcome MISTRESS CARRIE to WWFX/THE PIKE and think Rock radio listeners will love her familiar voice and engaging style in Afternoon Drive. With MIKE HSU in Mornings, CHUCK PERKS in Middays and the best Rock music, our weekday lineup is a winner!”

CUMULUS BOSTON/WORCESTER/NEW LONDON OM & WWFX PD CHUCK PERKS said, “What a luxury for me as program director for WWFX to have not only MIKE HSU as my morning guy but now MISTRESS CARRIE as our new afternoon host. CARRIE is a rock fan who lives the lifestyle and knows the audience. Her experience and knowledge of the market makes her the perfect fit. I’m proud to have them both on board to take 100 FM THE PIKE to new heights.”

CARRIE said, "I could not be more excited to take the next step in my radio career at 100 FM THE PIKE, and in a city that has supported me for decades, WORCESTER, MA. To be reunited with the one and only MIKE HSU makes it absolutely perfect! We got the band back together, and now it's time to kick the tires and light the fires! Let’s GO!"

CARRIE also recently joined CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE for the network's national Rock 2.0 station (NET NEWS 4/26/21).

