Posting On Tuesdays

WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK (soon to be CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK) has debuted a new pro wrestling podcast as part of CONRAD THOMPSON's collection of shows. "MY WORLD WITH JEFF JARRETT" features Hall of Famer JARRETT and co-host TOMOPSON talking about "The Chosen One" JARRETT's family history in wrestling. Episodes will post on TUESDAYS.

“For years I've been asked, 'If I could do a podcast with anyone in wrestling today, who would it be?' And I've always been consistent that one of those names is JEFF JARRETT,” said THOMPSON. “If JARRETT's life was a movie script, nobody would believe it. I can't wait to dive into JEFF's story and hear directly from one of the most accomplished and controversial people to ever be in the wrestling business. MY WORLD is a can't-miss podcast."

“The King of the Mountain and the Podfather finally coming together,” said JARRETT. “I’ve been aware of CONRRAD for quite some time now, and he’s obviously a skilled interviewer with great passion for the wrestling business. He not only does his homework but asks the questions the fans really want to know the most.”

“CONRAD THOMPSON does it again, delivering another unmissable show with a wrestling superstar,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “JEFF JARRETT is wrestling royalty and has lived a fascinating life -- our listeners will devour the stories he shares on his new podcast.”

