Former WNEW/NEW YORK and WRKO/BOSTON radio talk host LESLIE GOLD is back, now telling the compelling stories of those in their eighties, nineties, and hundreds. "A LIFE'S STORY" debuted TODAY and is being produced with "The Radio Chick"'s fellow WNEW alumnus, MATTY STAUDT of JAM STREET PRODUCTIONS; the show highlights stories of people like a 99-year-old transgendered WORLD WAR 2 veteran fighting discrimination, a 103-year-old who still works every day, an 86-year-old SENIOR OLYMPICS athlete who overcame medical issues, and a Holocaust survivor who built a happy life after enduring four Nazi death camps.

GOLD said, “We are losing generation of folks who are markedly different than every generation that came after them. They grew up in a time when the world was facing momentous changes, and they lived that history. They did extraordinary courageous, and significant things. They are racking up achievements even at 80, 90 and 100 years old. These are remarkable life stories and there is a special wisdom that we can derive from their lives.

“Part of this is personal. I so wish I did this for my own parents. I am a broadcaster, why didn't I think of it? It’s too late now, today, I would give anything to hear my parents tell their own stories in their own voices.”

STAUDT added, “It’s so wonderful to be reunited with LESLIE all these years after our days at WNEW. This is one of the most important podcasts I have had the pleasure to be a part of. The fact that I also got to work with someone I have always admired is the icing on the cake.”

