McIntyre (Photo: LinkedIn)

A NEW ENGLAND man accused by the federal government of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan for his pizzeria and then selling the restaurant and using the loan money for personal expenses including buying an alpaca farm also used some of the money to buy time on a radio station for his cryptocurrency show.

DANA L. MCINTYRE, presently of GRAFTON, VT and formerly from BEVERLY and ESSEX, MA, promotes himself as "Mr. Crypto" and bought time on SATURDAY nights on WESTPORT COMMUNICATIONS AC WBOQ (NORTH SHORE 104.9)/GLOUCESTER, MA for his radio show "THE DANA CRYPTO SHOW." The U.S. Attorney's Office for MASSACHUSETTS alleges in a criminal complaint that MCINTYRE obtained an SBA PPP loan of over $660,000, inflating information about his employees and expenses and falsifying a tax form, and then sold his RASTA PASTA PIZZERIA business and bought the alpaca farm, vehicles, and the radio air time.

MCINTYRE faces one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years' supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud count and the same prison sentence and up to a $500,000 fine on the money laundering count.

