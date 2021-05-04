Rachel Odom Moves To 94/7 Alternative Anchorage

LAST FRONTIER MEDIACTIVE Alternative KZND/ANCHORAGE, AK welcomes RACHEL ODOM for afternoon drive from 12-6p on 94/7 ALTERNATIVE ANCHORAGE.

"RACHEL's years of experience in the ANCHORAGE market is a boon to us as she brings her passion and enthusiasm to our listeners, each and every day," said GM MICHAEL DUKES.

ODOM was most recently in middays at cross-town OHANA MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KFAT/ANCHORAGE.

