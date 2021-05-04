Rhea

NASHVILLE-based WHITE MUSTANG RECORDS has added KALLIE RHEA as Radio Promotion Mgr. The TEXAS native began her career as a Coord./Promotion For CUMULUS MEDIA/DALLAS. After a stint with talent agency WME NASHVILLE, she transitioned to record promotion, cutting her teeth promoting music to radio stations reporting to the TEXAS Country Chart.

In her new role, RHEA will coordinate and oversee promotional activities for the label's first act, PRESLEY & TAYLOR (NET NEWS 10/20/2020), and future label signings. COPPERLINE SVP of A&R DEWAYNE BROWN is in the process of putting together a full promotion staff.

“KALLIE was exactly who we were looking for to begin forming the promotion team for WHITE MUSTANG,” said label founder JAMES STROUD, who also produces PRESLEY & TAYLOR. “Her passion for music and the mission of our label make her a perfect fit moving forward.”

